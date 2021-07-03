Blockstack (STX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

