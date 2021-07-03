Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $235,474.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

