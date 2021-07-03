BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Holdings Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.86% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

