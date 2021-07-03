BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 40.52% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $40,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BKMC stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $90.94.

