Bob’s Repair Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $989,675.67 and $6,327.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00751742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00080818 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.