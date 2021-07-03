boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 435.50 ($5.69).

A number of research firms have commented on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

BOO stock opened at GBX 317.90 ($4.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.01. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 44.15.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

