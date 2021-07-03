Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 1,282,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 902.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRLXF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Boralex stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

