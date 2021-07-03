BoringDAO Hits Market Cap of $25.04 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $25.04 million and $5,025.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $232.80 or 0.00673900 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.85 or 0.00731964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.72 or 0.07490948 BTC.

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,579 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

