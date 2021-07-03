botXcoin (BOTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $293,245.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a market cap of $471.23 million and approximately $293,245.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.00739899 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

