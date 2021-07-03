Breakline Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for approximately 3.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.67. 724,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,879. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

