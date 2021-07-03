Breakline Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $354.70. 11,524,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.