Breakline Capital LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.59. 1,916,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,419. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $260.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

