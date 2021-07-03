Breakline Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 7.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.03. 2,787,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

