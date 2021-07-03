Breakline Capital LLC Sells 43,825 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Breakline Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,825 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,467. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

