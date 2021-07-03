Breakline Capital LLC Takes $4.10 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,628 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Adobe comprises approximately 2.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

ADBE stock traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $593.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $594.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

