Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 392,811 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 392,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 1,469,459 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74.

