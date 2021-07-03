Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after purchasing an additional 188,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $160,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

