Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post sales of $316.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.70 million to $318.00 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $311.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

HWC opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

