Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 394,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,753. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,518,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $7,729,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.