Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.39 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $333.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.