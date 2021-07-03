Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.22. 406,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

