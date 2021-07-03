Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. 10,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,969. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

