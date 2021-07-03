Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,401. Airgain has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

