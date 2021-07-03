Brokerages Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.56. Autoliv reported earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Autoliv stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $107,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $67,242,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

