Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.55). eHealth posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 971.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Several research firms have commented on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth about $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after buying an additional 471,371 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after buying an additional 382,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $24,641,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $58.00 on Friday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of -0.13.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

