Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Million

Brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to post sales of $9.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $9.13 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMBL. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

