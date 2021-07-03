Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.05 Million

Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report $207.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.20 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $192.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.09 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $977,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $12,529,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

