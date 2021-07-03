Brokerages Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITMR. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 4,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $379.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $8,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $2,402,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

