Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.52. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 32,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,180. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

