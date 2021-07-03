Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.52. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 32,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,180. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
