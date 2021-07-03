Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.27. Spire posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. 170,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,693. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.