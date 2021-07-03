Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 584,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Valvoline by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 878,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,131 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 922,590 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Valvoline by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

