Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

