BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.12

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as low as C$4.05. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 111,900 shares trading hands.

BTB.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$290.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

