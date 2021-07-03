BTSE Tops 1-Day Volume of $379,480.00 (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, BTSE has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $25.49 million and approximately $379,480.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.85 or 0.00016831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00169570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.27 or 1.00022687 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

BTSE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

