Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,446 ($31.96). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,429 ($31.74), with a volume of 573,259 shares trading hands.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,414.29 ($31.54).

The company has a market cap of £8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,324.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,867 shares of company stock valued at $72,531,988.

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

