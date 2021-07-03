Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,080 ($27.18). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,049 ($26.77), with a volume of 518,272 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm has a market cap of £8.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,142.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.