Burger Swap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Burger Swap has a market cap of $45.57 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00010504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,855,890 coins and its circulating supply is 12,480,890 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

