Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,628 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 518,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 381,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ opened at $36.46 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.