BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,800 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 666,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.52. 257,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $635,631. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

