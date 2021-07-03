Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $212.81 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $212.81 million and approximately $105,647.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 193.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.00619751 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

