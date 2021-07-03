Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.59. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 855,980 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

