Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 10,826 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Hubbell worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.26. 127,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

