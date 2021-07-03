Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 23,761 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Incyte worth $26,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Incyte by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $20,204,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. 1,034,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,405. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.