Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 9,456 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after buying an additional 1,872,326 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 3,410,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,474. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

