Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Maximus worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $86,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,376 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,100. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

