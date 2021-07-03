Cambiar Investors LLC Has $31.39 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.15 and a 12 month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.