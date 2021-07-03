Cambiar Investors LLC Has $33.06 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.98. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $164.66 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

