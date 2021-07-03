Cambiar Investors LLC Has $53.93 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 37,711 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.50. 2,029,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,652. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

