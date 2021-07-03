Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.65 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of First Horizon worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 852,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 3,908,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

