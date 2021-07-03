Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.97. 116,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.76. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.